Kelly Schools in Benton, MO on 2 hour delay

The Scott County R-4 school district has announced that school will be on a two hour delay on Monday, Oct. 9.

The news comes as most of the Heartland is under a dense fog advisory. That advisory lifts at 9 a.m.

CHECK OUT Laura's First Alert on the fog here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.