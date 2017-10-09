Firefighter hurt during response to house fire in Parma, MO

A firefighter with the Lilbourn Volunteer Fire Department was hurt while responding to a house fire in Parma, Missouri.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the firefighter fell while fighting the fire. He was taken to the hospital with possible knee and lower back injuries.

A New Madrid County Deputy said the firefighter is going to be okay.

Crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of East Division Street in Parma on Sunday night, Oct. 8.

The home was not occupied.

Crews from Parma, Lilbourn, and Malden City Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

