Firefighter hurt during response to house fire in Parma, MO

(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
PARMA, MO (KFVS) -

A firefighter with the Lilbourn Volunteer Fire Department was hurt while responding to a house fire in Parma, Missouri.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the firefighter fell while fighting the fire. He was taken to the hospital with possible knee and lower back injuries.

A New Madrid County Deputy said the firefighter is going to be okay.

Crews responded to the fire in the 400 block of East Division Street in Parma on Sunday night, Oct. 8.

The home was not occupied.

Crews from Parma, Lilbourn, and Malden City Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:35:08 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

