This week in country music: 1998 Tim McGraw

Let's bring back some tunes from yesteryear.

This morning we check out country music radio from this week in 1998.

Shania Twain was possibly the biggest country act at the time and Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles chart had her song 'Honey I'm Home' at number five. It was the sixth single from her album 'Come On Over.' It was her seventh and, to this date, her final number one hit.

Diamond Rio was at number four with 'You're Gone.' It's a song about people who are no longer in our lives but have left a lasting impression.

Alan Jackson held down the number three spot with 'I'll Go On Loving You.' It was a different kind of song for Jackson, featuring spoken-word verses backed by a steel string acoustic guitar and a string section.

At number two was Mark Wills with 'Don't Laugh At Me.' The song is a ballad about people who have been picked on or put down because they're different.

And topping the chart this week in '98 was 'Where the Green Grass Grows' by Tim McGraw. The song about leaving the city and going back to the country was McGraw's 8th number one hit. It was the fifth single from his 'Everywhere' album.

