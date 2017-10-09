This week in music: 1988 Def Leppard

Let's take a morning stroll down our musical memory lane.

Today, we revist 1988. These were the song at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 Chart this week 29 years ago.

At number five was former Chicago lead singer Peter Cetera with One Good Woman. It was originally intended to be featured in the Tom Hanks movie Big, but Cetera pulled it because 20th Century Fox demanded too many changes to the song.

Cheap Trick was in the number four position with a remake of one of Elvis Presley's biggest hits. Don't Be Cruel has been covered by lots of recording acts but Cheap Trick's version is among the most popular.

Bobby McFerrin is very happy in '88. His hit Don't Worry, Be Happy was at number three. It was from the Tom Cruise movie Cocktail. It became the first a Capella song to reach the top spot on the Hot 100. The song's title became one of the most popular catch phrases of the 1980's.

The British reggae band UB40 was at number two with Red Red Wine. It was a remake of a song written and recorded by Neil Diamond back in 1967.

And in the top spot was a power ballad by the British band Def Leppard. When their producer first introduced Love Bites

to the band it was a country ballad. But the group added power ballad elements and R&B backing vocals to turn it into a Def Leppard song. Love Bites was the only chart topping single for the group. It came from the album Hysteria which also included the hits: Animal, Rocket, Armageddon It and Pour Some Sugar on Me.

