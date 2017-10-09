Road closure on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Road closure on Southern Expressway in Cape Girardeau

(Source: City of Cape Girardeau) (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If the Southern Expressway is a part of your daily commute, you may need to plan a new route.

According to Cape Girardeau Public Works, the Southern Expressway bridge between Minnesota Avenue and West End Boulevard will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Crews will be performing some repairs.

There will be detours in place.

The closure is expected to last three to four weeks, depending on the weather.

