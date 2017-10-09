First Alert: Outside feels warm and muggy, look out for showers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Outside feels warm and muggy, look out for showers tonight

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
A foggy morning in Poplar Bluff, Mo. This is from our SkyCam Network. (Source: KFVS) A foggy morning in Poplar Bluff, Mo. This is from our SkyCam Network. (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Today is shaping up to be a warm and muggy one. 

Grant Dade said you should be on the lookout for scattered showers and thunderstorms. They will develop in the afternoon and spread north.

Temperatures will remain warm especially for this time of year. By morning, temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid. A few scattered thunderstorms have the potential to be strong to severe.

Highs will reach the middle 80s in most areas except the lower 80s near a warm front in our northern counties. 

After storm systems pass over the area, the air will be slightly cooler by nightfall. 

