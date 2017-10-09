5 things to know Oct. 9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know Oct. 9

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Good morning. It's Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Dense fog could slow your drive to work. Laura Wibbenmeyer says once the fogs burns off, Monday will be another really warm day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances move in as early as Monday afternoon in parts of the Heartland. Many areas will stay dry until later this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight. Another round of storms expected Tuesday evening, some of which could be severe. If you're looking for cooler temperatures, this is your First Alert that it's on the way.

Making Headlines

Nate dumps heavy rain: Nate slogged its way across the U.S. East Coast on Monday, dumping heavy rains and bringing gusty winds to inland states as a tropical depression, a day after Hurricane Nate brought a burst of flooding and power outages to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Searching for answers: Federal investigators returned to search the home of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock on Sunday, a week after the deadly attack. The officers who raided his hotel room door the night of the shooting gave a harrowing account of a barricaded door they had to bust through and the booby-traps they feared they'd find.

Homicide investigation in Carbondale: Police in Carbondale hope someone reading this has information about a man suspected of shooting and killing someone on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Burn bans in the Heartland: As we wait for rain to make it to the Heartland, there are several burn bans and burn advisories in place. CLICK HERE to see if your community is on the list.

