Trek N' Treat in Giant City State Park for Halloween

Giant City State Park is hosting Trek N' Treat, a hiking experience blended with the fun of trick-or-treating with an educational twist.

Families can hike to Devil's Standtable trail and interact with creature characters who will teach kids about some of the animals in Giant City.

The trail is about a third of a mile, and will take roughly half an hour to complete; and make sure to bring a trick-or-treat bucket!

The program is free and open to the public, and will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on October 28 at Devil's Standtable Trail in Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois.

For more information, call 618-457-4836.

