Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 to host Fishing Rodeo

Get out the fishing poles and tell the kids to grab their tackle boxes, because the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge is hosting its inaugural Fishing Rodeo at the Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge 639 Lake.

The event will be on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for boys and girls ages 15 and under.

"We are excited to be working with the Boys and Girls Club and with all the kinds and young adults of the area, teaching them the art and joys of fishing," said Shaun Alsdorf, President of FOP Lodge 51.

Families can also enjoy bounce houses, see Professional Fisherman, Charlie Rodgers the Crappie Specialist, win door prize and a scholarship to win and to be awarded to an attendee's school. A dunking booth will also be on scene with a rumor that the Cape Girardeau Police Chief will be on scene to "man" it. There will also be lunch and a gun safety seminar for all attendees.

"We are also proud to be joined by the Missouri Department of Conservation, who is providing equipment, bait, stocking the lake, and providing support to ensure all the kids with an opportunity to catch fish and have a great time.This is a great event that is only possible with the great support of sponsors."

