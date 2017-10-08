Crash and car fire leads to the arrest of 2 KY residents

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reports that deputies got a call about a crash with a vehicle on fire on KY 58E near KY 301 on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Officials said the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. They said there was a small group gathered near the scene.

Two people were asked where the occupants of the vehicle were and both said they had fled the area. Deputies later found that these two people were the occupants of the vehicle. Both were arrested.

Karen A. Dowdy, 56 of Mayfield, was charged with wanton endangerment first degree, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicating beverages offense with aggravating circumstances and failure of non-owner to maintain insurance first offense.

Thomas W. Prather, 55, also of Mayfield, was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and false swearing.

Both were lodged in Graves County Jail. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Clear Springs Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County Fire & Rescue along with Gibson Towing of Mayfield.

