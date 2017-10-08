Power in Sikeston, MO back on after large outage

An official with the Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities said the power is back on in Sikeston, MO after a large outage on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Power has been restored as of 4:30 p.m.

An official said the outage was caused after damage to one of the main substations which feeds power to much of the city.

The operations manager is checking various locations within the area to make sure power is completely restored.

