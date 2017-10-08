Pets dress up for Halloween Pet Fest in Cape Girardeau, MO

More than 100 pets came out to the Pet Fest in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Oct. 8.

This event was held at Busch's Pet Products and featured more than 22 furry friendly vendors including food, photography, training, games and more. Each vendor had a carnival item as well at their booth as part of the event.

Pets were dressed in Halloween costumes and were part of contests such as best costume, look-a-like and best trick.

This year's theme was called, "Come to the Carnival."

