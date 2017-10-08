Task force considers changing prisons, environmental boards

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A new state task force is considering dropping a panel of citizens who listens to Missouri inmate complaints, as well as combining boards that oversee the state's pollution rules.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the proposals come from a task force formed earlier this year after Gov. Eric Greitens ordered a reduction in the more than 200 boards and commissions overseeing various state programs.

The Citizens Advisory Committee on Corrections was created in 2003 to give inmates an impartial source to resolve their grievances. It reviews the complaints and makes recommendations to the director of adult institutions.

The task force also is considering a plan to combine the Clean Water Commission and the Air Conservation Commission. Two other environmental oversight panels also would be placed under the new board.

