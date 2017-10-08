Shooting victim arrested in McCracken County, KY

A man that was shot after what investigators consider a drug deal gone wrong is now behind bars in McCracken County, Kentucky.

Louia Smith, 34, of Paducah was arrested on Oct. 19 on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine over two grams.

According to Detective Sarah Martin with the sheriff's department, deputies responded to a home on Reed Street in Farley around 8 a.m. on Oct. 8 for a reported shooting.

Investigators learned that the shooting was reportedly the result of a drug deal.

Witnesses said that Bryan Spry, 33, of Metropolis, Illinois, gave methamphetamine to Smith on Oct. 7. Smith reportedly told Spry he wasn't going to pay for the drugs.

On Oct. 8, Spry and three other people drove to Smith's home. Spry and Eric Johnson, 35, of Metropolis, went inside the home and got into an argument with the victim.

That's when investigators say Johnson shot the Smith in the mouth and took off.

Sheriff Jon Hayden said Smith did not cooperate with investigators in identifying the man that shot him and tried to hinder the investigation.

Spry was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 2 grams. He is currently on parole for aggravated manufacturing methamphetamine.

Detectives then went to Metropolis to look for Eric Johnson.

Officers with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the U.S. Marshal Service, Metropolis Police Department, Massac County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State Police worked together to locate Johnson at a home in Metropolis.

During a search of the home where Johnson was found, detectives located two handguns. One of those guns is similar to the one used in the shooting in the Farley area, according to Detective Martin. She said the other gun had been reported stolen in Illinois just days before.

Johnson faces a charge of 1st degree assault. After his arrest, Johnson had some sort of medical episode and had to go to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.