Moped driver seriously hurt in Stoddard County, MO crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The driver of a moped was seriously injured in a late night crash on Saturday, October 7, 2017 in Stoddard County, Missouri.

The crash happened on U.S. 60 about two-miles West of Morehouse around 11:15 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Don Rickman, of Waynesboro, Virginia, was driving a moped under the speed limit when he was hit from behind by a car driven by 20-year-old Kayla Gerhardt, of Benton, Mo.

An ambulance rushed Rickman to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Gerhardt was not hurt in the crash, but her car reportedly has extensive damage.

The moped was reportedly totaled.

Troopers report Richman was wearing a helmet and Gerhardt was wearing a seat belt.

