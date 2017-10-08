Take a shelter dog hiking event set for October 14

If you have plans to hit the trails at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Illinois this October, you could make a shelter dog happy.

Giant City State Park and Wright Way Animal Rescue are partnering up for their first “Hike with a Homeless Dog” event on October 14, 2017.

You can either walk with a rescued dog or moderate a walk.

The first hike will begin at 11 a.m. through Noon.

The second hike is longer and it begins at 12:30 p.m. through 1:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required.

To register or for more information, please call 618-457-4836.

