Mizzou loses a close one at Kentucky

Missouri battled Kentucky down to the wire Saturday in Lexington but fell by a score of 40-34.

The tigers trailed 10-0 after the first quarter but outscored Kentucky 14-10 in the second quarter in a game that was back and forth the rest of the way.

With the loss, Mizzou falls to 1-4 and Kentucky improves to 5-1.

