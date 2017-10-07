Mizzou loses a close one at Kentucky - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mizzou loses a close one at Kentucky

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: University of Missouri)
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

Missouri battled Kentucky down to the wire Saturday in Lexington but fell by a score of 40-34.

The tigers trailed 10-0 after the first quarter but outscored Kentucky 14-10 in the second quarter in a game that was back and forth the rest of the way.

With the loss, Mizzou falls to 1-4 and Kentucky improves to 5-1.

