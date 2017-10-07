Salukis drop second straight conference game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salukis drop second straight conference game

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The SIU football team dropped a lopsided game Saturday at South Dakota State 49-14.

The Salukis trailed 35 to nothing at half-time and never recovered.

With the loss, SIU falls to 0-2 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

