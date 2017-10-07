2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY injures one - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY injures one

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Officials said the crash at the intersection of Bleich Rd. and Elmdale Rd. resulted in one injury.

Jessieca Wyatt, 24, of Paducah, Kentucky was traveling south on Elmdale Rd. approaching the intersection of Bleich Rd. while 20-year-old Peyton Harris, also of Paducah was traveling west on Bleich Rd.

Wyatt reportedly failed to stop at the stop sign and pulled into the path of Harris.

Wyatt was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy EMS, Paducah Ford and Vanzant’s Towing.

