FIRST ALERT: Tornado warnings dropped for several Heartland counties

Tornado warnings were issued for several counties in the Heartland on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Those in the path of the storm were advised to seek shelter immediately.

Warnings in Calloway and Graves County, Kentucky were in effect until 6:45 p.m.

Warnings in Weakley County, Tennessee were in effect until 6:30 p.m.

