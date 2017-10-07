FIRST ALERT: Warm weather sticks around, showers possible

The unseasonably warm weather is sticking around today.

Temperatures are expected to be 10-15 degrees warmer than average. Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s.

Storms and showers are possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday ahead of tropical moisture from Hurricane Nate.

A second cold front keeps rain chances in the forecast through early next week.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.