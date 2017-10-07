Murray State upsets UT Martin on last second field goal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State upsets UT Martin on last second field goal

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Murray State football team upset 25th ranked UT Martin 13-10 Saturday in dramatic fashion.

The Racers got a 32-yard field goal from Gabrie Vicente at the buzzer to win it.

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly