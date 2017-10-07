10/8/17 - Wrong Method, Wrong Message

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Just like many of you, I've been watching the protests during NFL games for some time. But what is happening between the league and President Trump is pushing the conversation in the wrong direction. Players have been taking a knee during our nation's most sacred song to raise awareness about racial inequality. But the backlash of disrespecting the Star Spangled Banner has infuriated a patriotic population and muddied their message.

When I hear the National Anthem, I stand respectfully and honor the flag. I stand in memory of the those who have given their lives, and those fighting today, to secure our freedom, including the freedom of speech, and the freedom to peacefully protest. Regardless of race, religion, or political ideology, being an American is the one thing that unites us all. And that should be something we should be willing to stand up for, including NFL players.

President Trump has fueled the fire with his unrefined comments and divisive statements. As our nation’s leader, he should take a position of leadership and offer words of unity and understanding, instead of divisive comments that further polarize a divided nation.

During the National Anthem the players have the right to kneel, but they have a responsibility to stand. Just as the president has the right to express his thoughts, but the responsibility to do so in a manner that is becoming of a president and will lead us to resolution. Somehow, we must find a way to have a conversation about politics and race that heals, so we can move forward as a nation. But it shouldn't be on the football field, or through 140 characters on Twitter.

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint

