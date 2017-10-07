Chris Kennedy speaks at Franklin County Democrat's J.F.K. Dinner

The annual Franklin County Democrat Organization's JFK Dinner was held on Saturday, Oct. 7.

This event was held at the Rend Lake Golf Resort where Chris Kennedy was the keynote speaker.

Kennedy is a current candidate for the Governor of Illinois. He is the former Chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees and Co-founder for Top Box Foods.

Upon Kennedy's arrival, he gave a one-on-one interview answering questions about tax reform, gun control, and his thoughts on Governor Rauner's campaign.

He also talked about the importance of Southern Illinois in the election, as well as, his thoughts about jobs and education in Cairo, Il.

Afterward, he went inside the resort and was welcomed by many, shaking hands and talking with the local residents of Franklin County.

At the dinner they introduced other dignitaries and candidates, presented the 2017 honor roll inductees and Chairman's Award.

