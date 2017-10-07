Perryville, MO HS Homecoming events

Perryville High School kickoffs their 62nd Homecoming on Saturday, October 7.

PHS Alumni Association invites all graduates to participate in the special events surrounding this year's homecoming.

The parade leaves City Park at 10 a.m., led by the 2017 Grand Marshals, the Prop. KIDS Committee.

“The Association chose the Prop. KIDS Committee as this year’s grand marshals as an expression of our appreciation of their commitment to our schools,” Buchheit said. “The committee members worked tirelessly to help District 32 pass the Prop. KIDS tax levy proposal which will fund an 8-year capital improvements program for our schools. The committee chairs will ride at the head of the parade followed by members of the committee. The chairs were Dawn Seabaugh, Lara Green, Amanda Layton, Erin Blythe and Scott Sattler.”

The parade route is from City Park along East State, Maries Street, south on Main Street to National Guard Drive.

The PHS Library will be open immediately following the parade for the All-Alumni Reception.

At 11 a.m., the PHS Alumni Association will present the 2017 Distinguished Alumnus Awards to two graduates: Michael Lundy of the Class of 1971, and Dr. Howard Dickmann of the Class of 1937.

The design of the floor plan for the new primary center will be available for viewing during the reception.

Pirates Football will face off against the Windsor Owls at 1 p.m. Saturday.

At halftime, visitors will be treated to a performance by the PHS Marching Buccaneers, and winners of the float competition and the 2017 Homecoming Queen and King will be announced.

The PHS Homecoming Dance for students will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. at Perry Park Center.

