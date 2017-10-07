2 escaped inmates found, 1 still on the run from West City, IL

The Village of West City Police Department officers said two of three escaped inmates have been located as of Monday, Oct. 9.

One inmate remains missing.

He is identified as Alonzo Douglas Young, 24.

The inmates escaped from a transport bus on the afternoon of Friday, October 6.

Police have not determined if the prisoners escaped while in West City, Illinois.

It is not known if the missing inmate is armed, but he is considered dangerous.

If you see any of the inmates, do not approach them. Call 911 or local law enforcement.

