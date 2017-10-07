Victim identified in Carbondale, IL homicide investigation

Police in Carbondale are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing someone.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East College Street on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2:41 a.m.

Investigators found one person lying on the ground who had been shot. That person died at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Tony Johnson of E. St. Louis, Illinois. The investigation is currently active.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a heavy-set black male with a beard, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

