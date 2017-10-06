15th annual Illinois dream hunt

Multiple organizations team up with land owners so kids with special needs can go hunting every year.

This weekend, special needs children 10 to 17 years old will have the chance to go hunting.

This year is the 15th year and they are expecting kids from as far as Wisconsin to take part of this program.

Organizers say with the help of volunteers and donations, they've helped more than 12 thousand kids from all over the country go on hunts like this one.

