Two victims identified in deadly Murphysboro, IL fire

Two people are dead after a barn structure fire happened Friday, October 6 around 3:30 p.m.

The barn next to a house on Finney Road was filled with flames when the Murphysboro Pamona Sommerset FD arrived at the scene.

According to the Jackson County Coroner, the victims are 77-year-old Fred Ellis of Murphysboro and 31-year-old David Kleinschmidt also of Murphysboro.

Both individuals were said to be working in the barn when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is unknown at the time.

