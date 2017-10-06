CCA Halloween costume contest

Carbondale Community Arts will host a Halloween costume contest during their Great Carbondale Pumpkin Race.

Then event is scheduled for October 28 at the Mill Street underpass in downtown Carbondale, Illinois.

Registration is free starts a 1 p.m. that day following the contest at 2 p.m.

Call 618-457-5100 for more information.

