Jackson man killed in four-wheeler crash

Timothy Kinder, 47, of Jackson was killed Thursday night, Oct. 5, in a four wheeler wreck on private property north of 714 Highway 34.

An online crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says the wreck occurred when Kinder's 2007 Arctic Cat ATV traveled over a terrace in a field. Kinder then lost control and was thrown off. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ATV was not damaged, according to the report.

