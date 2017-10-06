Southern IL musicians play shows to benefit hurricane victims

A number of Southern Illinois musicians are coming together over the weekend to play shows raising money for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The event is called "Couldn't Stand the Weather" and will be going on at three different venues in Southern Illinois throughout the weekend.

Bill Harper is a local musician in Murphysboro who put the event together after seeing the devastation that Harvey left in Houston. He says he decided to include Florida as well after the affects of Irma.

He says the responses he got from other musicians and venues made setting the event up easy.

"Right after Hurricane Harvey hit, I started having conversations with musicians and it was just a flood of people calling and saying, 'yeah I wanna help, I'll be part of that,' and within a half hour the three venues committed to volunteering their spaces."

It kicks off at Brews Brothers Taproom in Murphysboro on Friday, Oct. 6th at 6 p.m. There is a $10 minimum donation at the door.

Saturday, Oct. 7, the venue will be at the Varsity Center in Carbondale at their new balcony room. Harper says this venue is smaller, so there is a $25 minimum donation at the door.

The event concludes on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Trails End Lodge in Cobden. There is no minimum donation, but donations will be accepted all day and a portion of food and beverage sales will go towards hurricane relief funds.

Harper says they have a goal of $5,000 to raise by the end of the event.

The event Facebook page can be visited here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.