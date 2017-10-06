Pink Up - October Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

As part of Pink Up this month, we share how one beast cancer survivor in New Madrid County is turning to social media in hopes of helping others. In July of 2016, Rachelle Cravens Griffin went in for her first mammogram screening after turning 40. After several appointments, doctors located four masses. She is now in remission and started the Facebook page "Reconstructing Rachelle" as a way to recover emotionally.

Amanda Hanson will share the details in this month's pink up report on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at 5 on October 12, 2017.

