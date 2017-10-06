Redhawks use bye week to get ready for Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri State is coming off their first win of the season and they have another week to enjoy it.

The Redhawks have the weekend off and another week to prepare for Tennessee Tech.

SEMO picked up their first win of the season over Eastern Kentucky and will host Tennessee Tech on Homecoming.

Tech will travel to Southeast Missouri for a match-up on October 14.

The Redhawks are 1-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play this season and 1-4 overall.

