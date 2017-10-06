Cape PD: Don't be alarmed by WWII display, battle re-enactments at Elks Lodge

The Elk's Lodge in Cape Girardeau is planning a WWII display and battle re-enactments for Saturday, October 7.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is warning residents to be aware of possible gunshots in the area of this event.

The two battles will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Gunshots noises are expected throughout the day, especially during the battle times.

This event will be wrapping up around dark on Saturday evening.

