Benton, IL structure fire

Benton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the night of October 5.

Firemen found a single story residence on 907 Seymour Street with heavy fire through the roof.

The fire department was able to get the fire under control and extinguish it.

Multiple animals were rescued from the residence.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is still under investigation.

