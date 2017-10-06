Sikeston, MO man accused of child sexual abuse

A man formerly from Florida and currently living in Sikeston, Missouri is accused of child sexual abuse.

Alan Green, 43, is being held in the Scott County Jail for statutory sodomy - first, unclassified felony and 2nd, D felony, child molestation - first A felony and 2nd B felony and for sexual misconduct involving a child, E felony.

His bond was set at $100,000 cash.

On Sunday, October 1, Sikeston DPS detectives and investigators with the Missouri Children's Division conducted a hotline investigation.

The allegations against Green were sexual in nature. Investigators interviewed the complainant and Green. He was later arrested.

