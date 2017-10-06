Metropolis, IL man accused of disturbance has been arrested - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis, IL man accused of disturbance has been arrested

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Justin Lamer (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Office/Facebook) Justin Lamer (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A Metropolis, Illinois man was arrested after a reported disturbance and leading officers on a chase on Friday, October 6.

Twenty-nine-year-old Justin Lamer was found on Holtkamp Road in Massac County.

According to deputies, he was found with a loaded pistol in his pocket.

Lamer was also served with warrants out of Massac and McCracken Counties.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a disturbance on Unionville Road in the city limits of Brookport. When they arrived, deputies say a silver Chevrolet Camaro left the scene at a high rate of speed.

Deputies followed the car north on Pell Road into northern Massac County. They say they found the car unoccupied in a wooded area near the intersection of Fritz Korte Road and Crestwood Road.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found ammunition, meth smoking device, drug paraphernalia and several syringes.

Numerous charges are expected.

Lamer was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

