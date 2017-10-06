Project Homeless Connect provides free services in Cape Girardeau

Project Homeless Connect will provide free services in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Friday, October 6.

The event will be at the Osage Centre on North Kingshighway. Doors open at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m.

This marks the sixth year that Project Homeless Connect has been held in Cape Girardeau.

Free services provided include benefits and identification, housing, education, employment resources, children and family resources, dental care, medical assessments and more. Free haircuts, showers, hygiene kits, clothing, bedding, groceries and lunch will also be provided.

A Kid's Zone will be available for free childcare.

The Cape Transit Authority is providing free transportation through its fixed bus routes.

Participants are encouraged to bring any documentation that they may have for themselves and their households.

