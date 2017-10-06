MDC reminding people: Digging ginseng, wild plants on conservati - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MDC reminding people: Digging ginseng, wild plants on conservation lands illegal

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation) (Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding people that digging ginseng roots or other wild plants on conservation land are illegal.

The MDC recently posted on Facebook that citations were issued after someone was found with ginseng roots, a digging tool and paw-paw fruit.

According to the department, you may collect nuts, berries, fruits (such as paw-paw), edible greens and mushrooms for personal consumption from most MDC areas except nature centers, conservation headquarters, Rockwood Reservation and Natural areas.

You cannot harvest ginseng from MDC areas and you cannot plant, dig or otherwise disturb the soil on MDC areas.

American ginseng is described as 3 to 5 leaflets and the leaves occur in a whorl at the top of the stem. A cluster of red berries is produced in the middle to late summer or early fall.

The official collecting season for ginseng is usually September 1 through December 31 when fruits are on the plant.

You can click here for wild ginseng harvest regulations in Missouri.

In Illinois, the season for harvesting wild ginseng is from the first Saturday in September through November 1, annually. You can click here for harvesting regulations in Illinois.

The harvest season for wild ginseng in Kentucky is also September 1 through December 1. You can click here for more information and harvesting regulations.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:31 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:31:17 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:28:41 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly