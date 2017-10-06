Community can tour new Carbondale fire station at open house

The Carbondale Fire Department is holding an open house on Saturday, October 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fire station #2 is located at 401 N. Glenview Drive.

The community can tour the station, meet firefighters, learn more about department services and ask questions. There will also be activities for kids, including a special appearance by the fire department's mascot Sparky.

