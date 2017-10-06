2 arrested on drug charges in Perryville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested on drug charges in Perryville

Johnny White (Source: Perryville Police Department) Johnny White (Source: Perryville Police Department)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Two people face drug charges after an officer on patrol in Perryville noticed them acting suspiciously.

According to Corporal Jeri Cain with the Perryville Police Department, officers patrolling the area of the Super 8 Motel around midnight on Thursday, Oct. 5 noticed three men standing between vehicles in the parking lot.

The officers stopped to find out if they were guests at the motel. While they were talking, officers noticed that one of the men kept moving between two vehicles.

When the officers checked under the vehicles, they found two clear plastic baggies that contained substances that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Johnny Wayne White, 48, had a plastic spoon and two syringes on him when officers put him in custody. He reportedly admitted the baggies were his. White faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He's being held on $10,000 bond.

Another man at the scene, Dylan Paul, was taken into custody on a charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was issued a summons and released.

