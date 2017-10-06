FIRST ALERT: Partly cloudy, warm for Heartland Football Friday

Are you ready for some Heartland Football?

If you are heading out to the games this evening, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Kick-off temperatures will be in the 70s and by the end of the game, temperatures will drop to nearly 70 degrees.

Lows on Saturday morning will be in the mid-60s.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says Saturday will be partly cloudy and very breezy. Highs will reach the middle-to-upper-80s. There will be a few storms develop in the afternoon. A few of these storms will be capable of some gusty winds and small hail.

Grant and the First Alert Weather Team are tracking Nate and looking ahead to a cool down in your First Alert Forecast on Heartland News at 4, 5, 6 and 10.

