5 things to know Oct. 6

Good morning! It's Friday, October 6, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there are a few chances for rain this weekend. Saturday will be windy with a few scattered showers. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nate will bring rain chances to the area on Sunday. She said the best chances for decent rainfall will be in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee. More seasonal air will make its way into the Heartland by late next week.

Making Headlines

Overnight fire destroys shed: Fire crews were called to the building on Haertling Lane just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 6.

Road projects begin: Several big road projects will kick off today that will have a significant impact on travel.

Memorials begin for Las Vegas Attack victims: Thousands raised candles and surrounded the widow and two children of Officer Charleston Hartfield, who was killed in the shooting. Investigators are still trying to figure out why the shooter opened fire on a crowd of 22,000.

Tropical Storm Nate is taking aim at Mexico and the U.S. after dousing Central America. The storm is blamed for at least 22 deaths.

Burns ban in place in the Heartland: Dry conditions have prompted burn bans and burn advisories across the area.

