Fire destroys shed in Cape Girardeau County

An overnight fire in Cape Girardeau County destroyed a shed at a home.

Fire crews were called to the building on Haertling Lane just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 6.

Firefighters from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, East County Fire Protection District, and Gordonville all responded.

No one got hurt.

Investigators have not determined how the fire started.

