Heartland Sports scores from 10/5

MO H.S. District Softball

Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Oakville-11
Jackson-0

Seckman-3
Poplar Bluff-2

Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Notre Dame-15
Cape Central-1

Perryville-9
Fredericktown-0

Class 3 Dist. 2. Semifinals
Hillsboro-10
Farmington-0

Class 2 Dist. 3 Semifinals

Kelly-12
Jefferson-2

Saxony Lutheran-15
East Prairie-3

Class 1 Dist. 1 Championship

Chaffee-7
Van Buren-0

