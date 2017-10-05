Paducah, KY looking for Walmart theft suspect

The suspect is seen here on surveillance. (Source: Paducah Police Department)

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman involved in a theft at a Walmart.

An employee told police the woman had put $1,000 of merchandise on a Walmart Mastercard and then left the store without paying.

This is being considered a felony theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department.

