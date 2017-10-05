Pastor of Cape Girardeau church tired of vandalism

A church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri is tired of dealing with vandals destroying their property.

The Emerald Church of God has been in Cape since 1924.

The pastor of the church, Robert Hindrix Jr., said the vandals have destroyed two signs, as well as rearranging letters to spell out profanities. He said they've also broken windows and spray painted doors

Hendrix recently decided to increase security on the property.

"We got security cameras that we have put up that I purchased for the church," said Hendrix. "This is the main sign that they are always dealing with and this is the other sign so we can see it from two vantage points now," he added, motioning at the monitors in the sanctuary.

He still wants the community to be on alert and also wants the vandals to know they're still welcome in his church.

"We just want the community to know, and if they notice something to let us know or call the cops or do something," he said. "And that's kind of our mission to reach out and make people feel welcome in a world where people don't feel welcome in anymore."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.