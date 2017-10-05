Some streets in Johnston City, IL to shut down for homecoming parade

Some streets in Johnston City, Illinois will be closed and there will be no parking along the parade route for the homecoming parade.

According to Johnston City police, the parade will start at 3 p.m. at Washington School then will head south on Washington Ave. then turn east on Broadway Ave. then turn north on Jefferson Ave. and will end at the high school.

This route will be closed down to any traffic but parade traffic.

Police say all vehicles will also need to be off the parade route before the parade starts. They are asking that all cars be moved by 12 p.m.

