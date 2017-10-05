Drive-thru flu shot clinics in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center hosted multiple flu clinic dates in the month of October.

Flu shots are being offered for $20 each and Medicare and Medicaid are also accepted.

There are still a couple of clinic dates available:

Friday, October 27 at the Drive Thru at Cape Fire Station #2 (by the mall on Mount Auburn Road) at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 30 at the Drive Thru at Jackson Fire Station at 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Health Center is also accepting daily walk-in visits from 8:30 a..m. to 4 p.m.

You can visit them on 1121 Linden Street in Cape Girardeau, MO 63703.

For more information, call 573-335-7846.

